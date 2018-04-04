Nasim Aghdam

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — The woman who walked onto YouTube headquarters and opened fire on people, injuring three before killing herself, had practiced shooting a gun hours before the attack, authorities said.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said Wednesday morning that 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam had visited a gun range Tuesday morning. “Investigators also learned the suspect went to a local gun range yesterday, yesterday morning, prior to visiting YouTube,” said Barberini.

YOUTUBE SHOOTING:

Barberini declined to identify which gun range. He also said officers at the scene recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was registered to Aghdam.

Aghdam later drove onto the YouTube headquarters Tuesday, parked in a parking lot and then shot and wounded three people before killing herself with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Of the three shooting victims — two women ages 27 and 32 and a 36-year-old man — the two women were discharged from the hospital Tuesday night while the male victim has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, hospital officials said Wednesday morning.

Investigators were searching two homes in Southern California for information about the attack or motive.

“San Bruno investigators, with the assistance of ATF, are in the process of executing search warrants at two residences in Southern California believed to be associated with our suspect,” said Barberini. “Investigators will also be working to gain access to and review all social media related posts associated with the suspect in an effort to further comprehend the motive for this crime.”

Aghdam had posted messages about her growing anger at what she believed was YouTube suppressing or reducing her video views on her YouTube channel. On Monday, Aghdam’s father told CBS Los Angeles he called police to report his daughter missing after she didn’t answer the phone for two days and warned officers that she might go to YouTube.

Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said officers from her agency located Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car in a parking lot around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but she was not taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Mountain View police issued a detailed statement about that interaction, saying that when Aghdam was found, she told officers she had decided to leave her family’s Riverside County home a few days prior due to family issues.

According to the statement, “She stated she had come to the area to stay with family and while she was currently living out of her vehicle, she was in the process of looking for a job. During our contact with her, she was asked a series of questions including, but not limited to, if she was a danger to herself or others. At no point during our roughly 20 minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others. Throughout our entire interaction with her, she was calm and cooperative.”

Aghdam was let go after police said, “she in no way met any reason for us to speak with her further or possibly detain her.” Aghdam’s family was then contacted. “At no point during that conversation did either Aghdam’s father or brother make any statements regarding the woman’s potential threat to, or a possible attack on, the YouTube campus. Also, there was no indication from either Aghdam or her family that she may have been in possession of any weapons,” the statement said.

About an hour after that phone call, Mountain View police said Aghdam’s father called back to say she had made a series of vegan videos and that she believed YouTube had done something to her videos that caused her to become upset. The police statement said, “Aghdam’s father stated that she may have been in the area because of this. He did not seemed concerned that she was in the area, and wanted to simply let us know that may have been a reason for her move up here. Once again, at no point did her father or brother mention anything about potential acts of violence or a possibility of Aghdam lashing out as a result of her issues with her videos. They remained calm throughout this second phone call.”

Police have said that she shot and wounded three people before she killed herself on Tuesday.