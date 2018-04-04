SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Kevin Sanderlin will have quite a story to tell when he returns to Arkansas after his business trip to the Wal-Mart online offices in the Bay Area was interrupted by Tuesday’s shooting at the nearby YouTube headquarters.

Sanderlin and his wife were grabbing a quick bite at the nearby Carl’s Jr. when he heard the gunshots ring out.

“There’s a man that works there named Michael, and he deserves to be recognized,” Sanderlin told Bay City News. “He saved someone’s life.”

According to Sanderlin, a woman ran into the restaurant just moments after the shooting, bleeding from a gunshot in her left calf.

People inside the restaurant ushered her into a booth, grabbed napkins and applied pressure to her leg when a young man estimated to be 19

or 20 saved the day.

Sanderlin said that Michael grabbed a first aid kit and even tried to use a bungee cord as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. He described the victim as as young lady who because of the fast actions of those in the restaurant remained “surprisingly calm” until emergency medical crews arrived.

