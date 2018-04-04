SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A fast-food worker at a restaurant near the YouTube headquarters sprang into action when a woman injured by a gunshot burst into the restaurant seeking help.

Carl’s Jr. employee Michael Finney stopped what he was doing to grab material around the restaurant to fashion a tourniquet for the wound on the woman’s calf.

“They took her into Carl’s Jr. where they put her on the table and we were trying to fix her wounds,” said Finney. “And so I tried to find something to, like, help the victim. I got a bungee cord and I tied it above her leg to stop the bleeding. It wasn’t bleeding too bad or anything like that. And then after that the ambulance came like maybe 10 minutes after and they picked her up in a stretcher.”

Witness Kevin Sanderlin who was inside the restaurant with his wife when he heard gunshots ring out Tuesday. Sanderlin hailed the young worker’s actions as heroic.

“He deserves to be recognized,” Sanderlin told Bay City News. “He saved someone’s life.”

According to Sanderlin, as soon as the bleeding woman ran into the restaurant, people inside the restaurant ushered her into a booth, grabbed napkins and applied pressure to her leg. That’s when Sanderlin said Finney saved the day by grabbing a first aid kit and using the bungee cord to stop the bleeding.

Sanderlin said the young woman remained “surprisingly calm” until emergency medical crews arrived because of the fast actions of those in the restaurant.

