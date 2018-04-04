SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — The online ragings of the suspected female shooter who walked into Youtube’s headquartered and opened fire, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself, were so frightening that her father called the police.

Ismail Aghdam — the father of suspected shooter Nasim Aghdam — told CBS Los Angeles that he called police because he was concerned over her recent anger at YouTube.

Nasim Aghdam had gone missing in recent days and he feared her anger had reached the boiling point.

On her website postings, there was little doubt of her growing anger toward the online social video posting company. She accused Youtube of reducing her view count, suppressing her and discouraging her from creating content on the video platform.

“Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” a posting rages. “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

In a now-deleted video, she complained that YouTube began filtering her page and adding age restrictions her videos.

“They want you to be their sex slaves and not think outside the box they designed for you! Your knowledge is their enemy,” Aghdam, who went under the name “Nasim Wonder 1” on her YouTube channel, said in a video.

Her family told CBS2 she had been making a living as a YouTube personality. She posted upbeat videos of herself dancing and singing in English, Farsi and Turkish in front of a green screen. She sometimes wore masks and talked about animal rights and going vegan.

Nasim Aghdam told the San Jose Mercury News that his daughter “hated” YouTube and was angry that the company stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

Investigators have not divulged Nasim Aghdam’s exact motivation yet for the shooting rampage and do not believe she knew any of her victims. They do believe she pulled out a 9 millimeter weapon and fired off several rounds in a courtyard Tuesday afternoon at the company’s headquarters at Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

The three shooting victims were being treated early Wednesday for their wounds at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. A 32-year-old woman was in serious condition, a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition and a 36-year-old man was in critical condition.

On Monday, Ismail Aghdam called police to report his daughter missing after she didn’t answer the phone for two days and warned officers that she might go to YouTube.

Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said officers from her agency located Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car in a parking lot around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but she was not taken into custody.

Mountain View police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said officers from her agency located Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car in a parking lot around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but she was not taken into custody.