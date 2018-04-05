RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Sheriff‘s office announced Thursday that a deputy has been arrested for allegedly having unlawful sex with two inmates, according to authorities.

In a press release issued late Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said that detectives from the arrested Contra Costa Deputy Sheriff Patrick Morseman for his actions Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the office received allegations of unlawful sex acts with two female county inmates committed by Morseman at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond.

The sheriff’s office immediately launched an investigation.

By the following day, a warrant was obtained for Morseman’s arrest and a search warrant for his home was issued. Morseman was also placed on administrative leave.

“Within 24 hours of learning of the allegations, we had interviewed the victims, collected and analyzed physical evidence, obtained search warrants, located the suspect, and made the arrest,” said Sheriff David Livingston. “We are now moving forward with termination of employment and providing assistance services to the victims.”

Morseman was arrested Wednesday afternoon. After being interviewed by detectives, he was booked at county jail for engaging in sexual activity with a consenting adult in a detention facility.

Morseman was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He has since paid bail and left custody.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing. The case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for the filing of formal charges.

“The actions of this one deputy are criminal, offensive and do not reflect on the good work of the other 1,000 employees of the Office of the Sheriff,” said Sheriff Livingston. “We will work closely with the District Attorney to see the deputy is held accountable and make every effort to regain the public trust we work so hard to earn.”