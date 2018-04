(USGS)

(CBS SF) — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude struck in near the Channel Islands in Southern California Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said quake struck at 12:29 p.m. PDT about 17 miles southwest of Santa Cruz Island, one of eight islands off the Southern California coast.

So far there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A 5.3 earthquake just occurred 23 east-southeast Santa Rosa Island off the coast of SW #CAwx. The Tsunami Warning Center stated that there is no Tsunami danger at this time. #Socal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 5, 2018

The Tsunami Warning Center said there wan no tsunami danger at this time.