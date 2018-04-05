EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A Tracy resident on probation who allegedly brandished a firearm at security guards in the parking lot of the Target store in Emeryville last week was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Phillip Carter, 30, was stealing from the store at 1555 40th St. and used the firearm to escape on March 27, according to police.

He had already fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

While serving a search warrant and arresting Carter at his residence, officers found several real firearms along with a number of airsoft guns that had a realistic appearance.

Carter was on probation for possession of a concealed firearm and theft, according to police.

