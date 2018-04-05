Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, Emeryville, Robbery, Suspect, Target

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A Tracy resident on probation who allegedly brandished a firearm at security guards in the parking lot of the Target store in Emeryville last week was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

target robbery suspect phillip carter Emeryville Police Arrest Man Who Brandished Gun During Target Robbery

Target robbery suspect Phillip Carter (Emeryville Police Department)

Phillip Carter, 30, was stealing from the store at 1555 40th St. and used the firearm to escape on March 27, according to police.

He had already fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

While serving a search warrant and arresting Carter at his residence, officers found several real firearms along with a number of airsoft guns that had a realistic appearance.

target guns Emeryville Police Arrest Man Who Brandished Gun During Target Robbery

Target robbery suspect guns (Emeryville Police Department)

Carter was on probation for possession of a concealed firearm and theft, according to police.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch