SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly stole firearms from a home on Wednesday and made threats to kill people in San Francisco and any law enforcement officers.

Dustin Hamilton, 44, is wanted after officers responded at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday to a burglary report in the 1600 block of Husted Avenue.

After learning of the threat, San Jose police immediately notified their counterparts in San Francisco, and both police departments are looking for Hamilton.

San Jose police have obtained a felony arrest warrant in addition to the two outstanding felony warrants Hamilton has out of San Francisco for charges of assault and vandalism, police said.

More information on the victim of the crime or the firearms that Hamilton may have in his possession was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call 911 or Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose police assaults unit at (408) 277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP or click the “Submit a Tip” link at the bottom of the San Jose police website.

People providing information leading to Hamilton’s arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.