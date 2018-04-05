Filed Under:Accident, FAA, Livermore Airport, Small plane

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – No injuries have been reported in a minor runway accident involving a small plane at the Livermore Airport Thursday afternoon, according to FAA officials.

A Federal Aviation Administration public affairs manager confirmed that a single-engine Cessna 172 ran off the runway after landing at the airport in Livermore.

A photo sent to KPIX 5 showed the airplane nosed over with area police and fire vehicles responding to the crash.

FAA officials said that there were two people on board, but there were no reports of injuries. The FAA will be investigating the incident.

