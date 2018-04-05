PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A man who was shot by Petaluma police after a nearly two-hour-long standoff Tuesday was still in the hospital as of Wednesday night, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was shot after he pointed a gun at them not long after pointing it at himself during the standoff that stemmed from a domestic dispute. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Sheriff’s officials said Petaluma officers fired 16 shots at the suspect, with at least one striking the suspect in the abdomen. Petaluma police detectives interviewed a witness who said they saw the suspect raise the gun towards officers. All five officers involved in the shooting had their body cameras on when the shooting occurred.

The call started when officers reported to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Lakeville Circle around noon Tuesday, police said.

According to police, someone told them that the suspect was making suicidal threats and may have a gun. Several officers responded and tried to negotiate with the suspect. Others officers evacuated residents from nearby apartments.

Police said the suspect threatened to shoot himself in the head after they arrived. Officers continued to negotiate with the man, but around 1:50 p.m., the suspect checked the gun, appeared to reload it and pointed it at the officers.

Police said officers then fired at the suspect and injured him. No officers were injured.

Police said the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Employee-Involved Fatal Incident Protocol was invoked, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency in the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (707) 565-2185.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.