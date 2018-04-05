SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs after he drove off of the road and into a PG&E power pole in Santa Cruz on his way to court Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.



CHP officials said 31-year-old Tyler Davis, a Santa Cruz resident, was driving his 2001 Volvo on Eaton Street just before 10 a.m. when he lost control and totaled his vehicle on impact.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed signs of drug impairment and conducted a DUI test, according to the CHP. Davis was consequently arrested without incident and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

The impact did not cause wires to come down or a loss of power to PG&E customers, CHP officials said. A bright red “Drive like your kids live here” sign remained in place on the utility pole.

“Fortunately no children were injured in this drug DUI collision,” CHP Santa Cruz officials said in a Facebook post regarding the crash.

