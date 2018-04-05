SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two horses were killed after they were struck by a vehicle on Stony Point Road in Sonoma County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a Nissan Altima hit the two horses on Stony Point Road just south of Todd Road around 12:50 a.m. Thursday morning. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear how the horses gained access to the road. The road was closed temporarily as the horses were cleared from the roadway.

No further information was immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.