SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A federal grand jury has indicted 10 reputed members of a San Francisco Mission District gang for their alleged roles in several murders dating back more than a decade.

The indictment was unsealed on Friday a day after the arrest of six suspects, along with a seventh suspect taken into custody at the Santa Clara County Jail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Three more suspects are already in federal prison.

The arrests involved a joint operation between San Francisco Police and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

According to the indictment, the 10 suspects belong to the 19th Street/16 Street Sureños and were involved in seven murders in San Francisco and Richmond between 2006 and 2013.

The suspects were accused of searching for, shooting at, and murdering rival gang members and suspected rival gang members. Nine of those indicted were alleged to have been directly involved in at least one murder, while the tenth was alleged to have helped plan a “hunt” which led to one of the murders.

The men, all between 29 and 38 years old, also face assault, robbery, drug and weapons charges.

“As the largest investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, leveraging its vast array of authorities and global resources, Homeland Security Investigations is well equipped in taking accused murderers, who are part of larger transnational criminal organizations, off the streets when we work closely with local law enforcement agencies,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ryan Spradlin. “Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize the countless hours and unyielding commitment of the men and women of HSI & the United States Attorney’s Office during the course of this long term investigation – but it’s the public who should commend the SFPD for pushing aside misconceptions about our mission and partnering with us in the interest of taking advantage of the critical public safety work HSI does.”

“The arrests in these criminal cases were made possible through the collaborative partnership between the police department and Homeland Security Investigations,” said Scott. “Through diligent investigative work and careful coordination, law enforcement agents this week were able to safely take several homicide suspects into custody without incident. We hope that these arrests will bring a measure of comfort and healing to the families of the victims, many of whom have waited years for justice.”

Spradlin said the six suspects arrested Thursday were all in the country legally. The ten defendants indicted were identified as:

JONATHAN AGUILAR, a/k/a “Trompo” 31

LUIS CID-SALINAS, a/k/a “Lonely,” a/k/a “Lonely Boy” 33

JUAN CARLOS GALLARDO, a/k/a “Huero” 29

JOSUE GONZALEZ, a/k/a “Ghost,” a/k/a “Fedi” 36

ORLANDO HERNANDEZ, a/k/a “Chisto” 35

MICHAEL REBOLLEDO, a/k/a “Gallo” 30

MARIO REYES, a/k/a “Shy Boy” 38

LUIS ROJAS, a/k/a “Grizz,” a/k/a “Grizzly” 31

EDDY URBINA, a/k/a “Rhino” 29

WESTON VENEGAS, a/k/a “Cartoon” 30