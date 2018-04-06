FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect who was killed in a shootout with Fremont police on Thursday night had a warrant out for his arrest and had fled from an officer earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that seven officers, including three undercover officers, fired at the suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at them, Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t yet been disclosed, fired at officers twice but it hasn’t yet been determined if he fired first or the officers fired first, according to Bosques.

Undercover officers spotted the man as the passenger in a vehicle on Fremont Boulevard near Central Avenue at about 6:47 p.m. on Thursday and several marked patrol cars were called in to pull the car over on Fremont Boulevard just before Nicolet Avenue, according to Bosques.

The car stopped at the intersection and the suspect got out of the passenger side and started running so officers chased him, Bosques said.

Police said the man pointed a gun at one of the uniformed officers, so officers fired at him, Bosques said.

Officers followed him behind a nearby Arco gas station and he pulled out a gun at that point so the officers fired at him, according to Bosques.

The suspect ran away again and fired again so officers continued to shoot at him and he was struck and fell to the ground, Bosques said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene but no officers or civilians were injured.

Police said they recovered a revolver from the suspect’s side with expended casings.

Bosques said undercover officers were assigned to find the suspect after he fled from police earlier this week.

She said in that incident a uniformed officer who’s a school security officer knew the man had a probation warrant so he tried to stop a car with the man in it but the car sped off.

That officer didn’t pursue the car but he alerted other officers about the suspect, Bosques said.

The warrant was issued for the man because he had removed an ankle monitor he was required to wear for a previous conviction, according to Bosques.

The man also didn’t appear in court on Thursday for a felony weapons possession charge for an incident in a neighboring city, Bosques said.

Police have a lot of video footage of the shooting Thursday night from officers’ body-worn cameras, video cameras mounted on patrol cars and surveillance cameras from the gas station, according to Bosques.

