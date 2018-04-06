BAY AREA STORM‘Pineapple Express’ Dumps Heavy Rains On Bay AreaFlood Watch In EffectPreparing For FloodsVideo ForecastForecast, Maps, Current ConditionsGet The Weather App
The Facebook Messenger application is seen on a iPhone. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has been secretly deleting some of the messages CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent through its Messenger application, an option that hasn’t been available to most of the social network’s 2.2 billion users.

The company says it has been removing Zuckerberg’s messages from the inboxes of various people for several years. The recipients of Zuckerberg’s messages weren’t informed before that happened. Facebook is making the acknowledgement Friday after TechCrunch first reported the tactic.

Facebook says it began erasing the messages of Zuckerberg and a few other top executives in 2014 after computer hackers obtained and released emails from Sony Pictures executives. The Sony messages included disparaging remarks about movie stars and other people in the entertainment industry.

Read Also: Yes, Facebook Is Scanning Your Messages

Although the ability to automatically delete sent texts hadn’t been previously available, Facebook says it now plans to make it available to all users. The company apologized for not doing so sooner.

The development comes as Facebook faces questions about trust in light of one of its worst privacy scandals in its 14-year history.

