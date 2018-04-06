WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — Kelly Tilton has been riding BART to work in San Francisco from her Walnut Creek home for seven years. She says she’s frustrated by the transit agency’s inability to monitor illegal activity aboard trains.

Recently, she saw a passenger take out a pipe and smoke crack cocaine. She pulled out her cellphone and caught it all on camera.

For Tilton, the incident was another in a long line of flagrant violations of civility and the law she’s witnessed on BART.

“I’ve seen someone shooting up,” she says. “I’ve seen someone jumping on a train holding a vodka bottle and a knife,” she continued.

“I’ve just kind’ve had it at this point because it’s something that occurs over and over and over again,” she said.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost agrees that Tilton’s video is disturbing.

“The video is very brazen,” Trost said. “It’s shocking to see someone just do drugs so openly and public on a train.”

Trost said that BART police are checking to see if anyone called 911 to report the incident.

Tilton admits she didn’t bother to report it because she’s complained before.

“I don’t feel like it’s my responsiblity as a BART rider to have to police for them — to let them know when someone who probably didn’t pay for a ticket is on the train doing drugs,” Tilton told KPIX.

Trost says that BART has stepped up police patrols over the past year and they are trying to respond to the drug use at stations and on trains.