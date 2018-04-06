San Jose Fire Department file photo (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was injured jumping out of a window to survive a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose Thursday night, according to fire officials.

The house fire at a two-story residence in the 3200 block of Maple Leaf Court began downstairs, Captain Daniel Vega said.

Responders arrived on scene at 11:40 p.m. and determined that a working smoke detector had alerted the family about what firefighters believe may have been a kitchen fire.

The father of the family who lives in the home was able to go back into the house and rescue his parents, but he jumped from the second story when he believed he would not otherwise be able to make it out, according to the fire captain.

The man was transported to a hospital and had an ankle injury, Vega said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

