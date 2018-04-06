Pet rat, Rattus norvegicus, bicolor variety. (Photo by: Auscape/UIG via Getty Images)

BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — A group of domesticated rats are available for adoption at the Peninsula Humane Society & Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Burlingame, shelters officials said Thursday.

The rats are two months old and were recently surrendered.

“Rats make fantastic pets,” the humane society’s spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. “They are extremely social, affectionate and intelligent.”

The shelter has three male rats and six females available for adoption.

Rats are clean animals and similar to cats in that they will groom themselves, according to the humane society. On average they live two to three years and are easy to care for.

Rats eat pellets known as “rat blocks” and snack on fruits and vegetables.

Shelter officials said rats are typically happier in pairs but the pairs should be of the same gender to avoid breeding.

Tarbox said rats can be good pets for someone living in a small apartment. The spokeswoman said rats rarely bite so they are good companion animals for children.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the humane society’s Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame to get to know the rats a little.

The shelter is open every day for adoptions.

Monday to Friday the shelter is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends the shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The adoption fee for each rat is $10.

