Screenshot of backpage.ca website on April 6, 2018. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sex workers and sex work advocates across the United States expressed concern Friday after federal authorities seized control of the popular classified website backpage.com and its affiliated websites.

In a message posted to Backpage.ca on Friday, federal authorities said the websites were seized as part of an enforcement action by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Service, the IRS and with assistance from the Joint Regional Intelligence Center.

Backpage is known for postings that advertise erotic services.

While a Senate report in 2017 alleged that Backpage was concealing evidence of sex trafficking, people who say they work in the sex industry by choice argue that the site helps them stay safe.

Daisy, a sex worker in Dallas, Texas told CBS San Francisco, “it’s going to destroy us.”

She said the crackdown goes beyond Backpage, saying, “it’s all major escort advertising sites that are being affected, we are going to experience rape and violence.”

Daisy said “…the government is driving workers to streetwalking. you can’t properly screen a client in a back alley outside of his car. vetting sites that escorts used to screen clients are being shut down. this will literally get women killed and raped.”

In San Francisco, Rachel West with the US PROStitutes Collective, said the crackdown is going to push sex workers further underground and will make women less safe.

The Justice Department is expected to release more information Friday afternoon.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

