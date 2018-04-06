Police at the scene of a car down an embankment on Grizzly Peak Road in Oakland, April 6, 2018. (Da Lin/CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A vehicle went off the road and plummeted about 100 feet down an embankment in the Oakland Hills, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Emergency crews received a call reporting the incident near Marlborough Terrace and Grizzly Peak Boulevard at 8:49 a.m. on Friday, fire officials said.

The Oakland Fire Department did not immediately say how many people were in the vehicle.

“OPD PIO responding to the scene of reported vehicle accident associated to a missing person,” said Oakland police spokeswoman Felicia Aisthorpe via email shortly after 11 a.m.