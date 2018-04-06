BAY AREA STORM‘Pineapple Express’ Dumps Heavy Rains On Bay AreaPreparing For FloodsVideo ForecastForecast, Maps, Current ConditionsGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Crash, Embankment, Oakland Hills
Police at the scene of a car down an embankment on Grizzly Peak Road in Oakland, April 6, 2018. (Da Lin/CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A vehicle went off the road and plummeted about 100 feet down an embankment in the Oakland Hills, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Emergency crews received a call reporting the incident near Marlborough Terrace and Grizzly Peak Boulevard at 8:49 a.m. on Friday, fire officials said.

The Oakland Fire Department did not immediately say how many people were in the vehicle.

“OPD PIO responding to the scene of reported vehicle accident associated to a missing person,” said Oakland police spokeswoman Felicia Aisthorpe via email shortly after 11 a.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch