PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — The northbound Caltrain 801 train fatally struck a person on the tracks at the California Avenue Caltrain station in Palo Alto Saturday morning, a transit agency spokesman said.

The train hit the person around 10:17 a.m., according to Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman.

Emergency workers were dispatched to the scene and trains began single-tracking through the area at 20 mph, the spokesman said.

There are about 596 passengers on the train but there were no reported injuries, Lieberman said.

To get an estimate of the delay to passengers and any further information, Lieberman advised the public to check the transit agency’s Twitter account, @Caltrain.

