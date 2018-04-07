WESTPORT (KPIX) — Authorities have recovered a body that may be one of the three children who is still missing after a crash along the coastline.

The family’s SUV plunged off a cliff along Highway 1, last month.

They found what appears to be a girls’ body near the town of Westport.

So far, authorities have not released her name or age.

The bodies of the childrens’ adoptive parents and three other siblings have been recovered, but two are still missing.

Authorities said the evidence from the SUV indicates the crash was deliberate.