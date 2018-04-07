BAY AREA STORM‘Pineapple Express’ Soaks Bay AreaForecast, Maps, Current ConditionsWeather App
Moses Martinez. (Fresno Police Dept.)

FRESNO (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested after ramming two gates at an Internal Revenue Service processing center in Fresno in an apparent road rage incident.

The Fresno Bee reports the man followed a woman’s car into the center Friday morning after police say he believed she had honked at him while driving.

Fresno police say the man knocked down two gates with his car then sped away.

Police later located the man at an apartment in north Fresno.

Police Sgt. Adrian Alvarez says officers knocked on the door, and the man emerged shirtless and holding a cheeseburger. He refused to surrender himself until he finished his meal.

Police say officers ordered him to put down the burger and he complied. He was arrested on charges of felony vandalism.

