DUBLIN (KPIX) – A plan is in the works for a giant IKEA store in Dublin but not everyone in town likes the idea.

The retailer wants to build a mega-store near on a 27-acre lot it owns near Interstate 580 and Hacienda Drive.

Local residents sounded off on the proposal on Saturday.

The plan is to build a 340,000 square foot store, which would be bigger than the ones in Emeryville and Palo Alto.

They held an open house Saturday to update people about the proposed changes, which includes moving the large surface parking lot into an underground lot, taking out a hotel, and adding more open space.

The plan calls for some 92,000 square feet of retail space as well.

But opponents say the latest changes can’t change the biggest problem: Traffic.

“It just seems to add chaos,” said Dublin resident John Hackenbert.

Shatha Khairalla agrees.

“During rush hours, for me, it’s a nightmare,” she said.

Dublin is one of the fastest growing cities in the state and some believe an Ikea would gridlock the city.

“IKEA is going to attract traffic from the region, from Tracy, from Modesto,” said Khairalla.

Representatives from IKEA said they’ve done a lot of studies and changes to minimize the traffic impact like not being open during morning rush hour.

“We open at 10 a.m., so the customers flowing into IKEA would be coming in until most people are already at work.” said Latish Bracy, a spokesperson for the store.

IKEA said they would create hundreds of jobs and bring in millions of tax dollars to the city and Alameda County.

Residents Richard and Diane Stein agree.

“We lived in Dublin for 44 years and we kind of watched the growth, and no matter what, you’re going to have something there,” they said. “Let’s have something that’s well planned.”

Dublin Mayor David Haubert hasn’t publicly taken a side.

“I’m keeping an open mind until the end,” said Mayor Haubert. “The side that I’m going to take is the side of the residents and listen to what they have to say.”

The city council will likely make a decision this year.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of opposition. One option under consideration about is to put it on the ballot and let Dublin voters decide if they want an IKEA.