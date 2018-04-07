OAKLAND (CBS/CBS SF) — Normal service resumed on BART after a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Oakland.

The Coliseum BART station and the Oakland airport connector were closed for two hours after the stabbing happened at about 3 p.m.

The stabbing happened close to the fare plaza in the BART station, according to Anna Duckworth, a spokeswoman for BART.

Three victims were involved in the stabbing but only two were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. The other victim had superficial wounds, according to Duckworth.

BART police have taken one suspect into custody.

Several people were traveling to the Oakland Coliseum for a Golden State Warriors game that tipped off at 5:30 p.m.

“We had to walk all around and through.. general confusion,” said one couple heading to Oracle. “It’s a little scary for sure we have to be more on our guard as we’re walking around.”

Police have not released the suspect’s name, or any information on a motive.