SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Aldon Smith is in San Francisco County jail on $500,000 bond after the former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player was arrested Friday for the third time in the past two months.

aldon smith booking photo Ex Raider, 49er Aldon Smith Back in S.F. County Jail

Aldon Smith booking photo (San Francisco Police Dept.)

Authorities say Smith violated a condition of his bail. A message seeking comment from his attorney, Joshua Bentley, was not immediately returned.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said that Smith was booked Friday for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail.

Last month Smith pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and other charges. A judge issued a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim. He later surrendered to police on charges he violated the restraining order.

The Raiders released the linebacker after his arrest on the domestic violence charges.

