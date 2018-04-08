Suspicious fire in Martinez (Martinez Police)

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County firefighters say a one-alarm grass fire that broke out in Martinez Sunday afternoon was suspicious in nature.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Contra Costa County fire spokesman Steve Aubert said the recent rains have left the tule-filled area “pretty wet and pretty green.”



On scene of a 6 alarm grass fire at the near Grangers Warf. @ContraCostaFire currently battling blaze. No structures involved. 100 block of Berrellesa St closed. pic.twitter.com/T9F3hGuFBz — Martinez Police (@MartinezPDinCA) April 8, 2018

The three spot fires were reported at 2:30 p.m. near Granger’s Wharf and firefighters contained the flames about one hour later.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m. and four engines, an investigator and a battalion chief responded to the incident.



Martinez police said no structures were involved and the 100 block of Berrellesa Street was temporarily closed.