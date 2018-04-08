PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A man was shot to death in a Pleasant Hill residence Saturday night in what police said appeared to be a marijuana-related robbery.

Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Norse Drive around 11:14 p.m. after getting a report of a person with gunshot wounds, police said.

When the officers got there, they found a man who had died after being shot multiple times, according to police. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting was related to a marijuana robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (925) 288-4600.

