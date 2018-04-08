Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, DUI, Fatal crash, Highway 4

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man was has been arrested on suspicion of murder and DUI in connection with a crash that happened in March on state Highway 4 in Concord,
the California Highway Patrol said.

Jose Amaya-Rivera, 41, was arrested on suspicion of murder, two counts of felony DUI and driving with a suspended driver’s license for prior DUI and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

The arrest was in connection with a two-car crash that happened around 11:43 p.m. March 23 on eastbound Highway 4 just west of Willow Pass Road.

The crash caused major injuries to Amaya-Rivera, the driver of a Ford Escape, and the passengers in the Escape.

Amaya-Rivera and the two women passengers were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

One of the women died from her injuries March 30th. Amaya-Rivera remained under hospital care for his injuries. He was medically released from the hospital Saturday and was placed under arrest, according to the CHP.

