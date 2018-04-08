A CHP helicopter hovers over a car that went over a cliff near Bodega Bay. (CHP via Facebook)

BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officials and emergency responders saved a 55-year-old woman whose car fell over a cliff near Bodega Bay Saturday.

Callers began reporting at 4:27 p.m. that a car had driven over the cliff at state Highway 1 and Coleman Valley Road and landed about 100 feet below.

The Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, the CHP and state park lifeguards responded to the incident.

Emergency responders found a woman and her dog alive in a vehicle on the beach. The sheriff’s helicopter and Bodega Bay fire hauled the woman back to Highway 1.

The CHP then flew the woman, who was critically injured, to the hospital. The dog appeared to be uninjured, according to the CHP.

