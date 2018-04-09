EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – An international online game allowing players to score points by leveling false threats at schools, triggering evacuations and closures, is targeting schools in the Bay Area, police said Monday.

Emeryville police Chief Jennifer Tejada said in a statement that the Emery Unified School District decided to close schools after being targeted by one of the threats leveled against students, administrators and teachers on Sunday night.

Tejada said an initial investigation of the threat indicates it is a hoax generated out of a dare within an overseas online gaming community to see who could generate the most school evacuations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“We are monitoring social media and are seeing schools in Alameda County and others around the country reporting similar threats,” Tejada said.

Emeryville police Capt. Oliver Collins said the threats have been forwarded to the FBI. Collins said it appears that many California schools received similar threats.

Police officers have been posted at Emeryville schools since 7:30 a.m. Monday. Tejada said police will leave officers in place for the rest of the day and to assist with the reopening of schools on Tuesday morning.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.