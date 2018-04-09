Filed Under:Arrested, Motorcyclists, Oakland, Resisting Arrest, Vandalism

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police arrested three people after they received reports that a group of 60 to 70 motorcyclists were traveling through Oakland on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Claremont Avenue and Clarke Street at 4:04 p.m. While they were there, individual motorcyclists allegedly vandalized two police patrol vehicles and caused minor damage.

Two people were arrested for vandalism and one person was arrested for resisting arrest.

Their names were not immediately released.

There were no injuries reported, according to Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson.

