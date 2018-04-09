FAIRFIELD (KPIX 5) — Some of the top cops in the Bay Area say they don’t like a proposed new law that would restrict the use of force.

Fairfield police showed a training simulation on Monday that was supposed to demonstrate how quickly officers must act when they believe a suspect is armed.

Vacaville police Chief John Carly said, “The challenge we have in this profession is we deal with rapidly evolving events.”

Police chiefs from ten different departments said that they’re against proposed legislation that would restrict lethal force and allow it only when necessary.

San Rafael police Chief Diana Bishop said, “Everyone is at a higher risk if the use of deadly force is authorized only when it is completely necessary.”

Chief Carli said, “The police, who are sworn to serve and protect the communities are going to be expected to exhaust all possible alternatives in hindsight. That’s unreasonable.”

But the family of a man shot and killed by a BART police officer in January disagrees with the police chiefs.

Family members of Sahleem Tindle attended BART’s Police Citizen Review Board on Monday night to say the officer who shot him did not have to do it.

Sahleem Tindle’s cousin Afiyah Chambers said, “Well, I do think that if they passed that bill it would help.”

Tindle’s brother, professional boxer Karim Mayfield said, “It will hold them more accountable.”

Mayfield addressed the BART board, saying “He didn’t identify himself and he shot somebody on the ground in his back.”

Body cam video shows how it happened.

Police say Tindle had a gun, but his family says the problem is the system that protects police.

“This same story that has happened to Sahleem Tindle and others, Stephon Clark, would not happen if the police knew that they would be held accountable,” said Tindle’s cousin Afiyah Chambers.

Tindle’s family told us his mother could not be at the BART meeting on Monday because she is in Sacramento fighting for the very legislation the police chiefs are opposing.