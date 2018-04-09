SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A South San Francisco man was arrested Friday on suspicion of animal abuse after he was allegedly seen on video abusing a puppy, according to the Peninsula Humane Society and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The alleged abuse took place at a South San Francisco residence and officials with the Burlingame-based organization learned of the video on Jan. 9. In the video, the man allegedly slaps and punches the Chihuahua-mix puppy.

That same day, the PHS/SPCA was able to seize three puppies from the home and placed them in a safe place. The puppies have since been adopted, PHS/SPCA officials said.

On Jan. 24, police obtained a search warrant for the residence and PHS/SPCA officials seized another puppy that was not there the first time. They also seized computers and cellphones.

Then on Friday, an arrest warrant for the man, identified as Alexander Gamoney, was issued and he was booked into jail by South San Francisco police on suspicion of felony animal abuse, according to PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.

In addition to providing shelter for animals, the PHS/SPCA is also tasked with responding to reports of animal cruelty throughout San Mateo County and the organization’s humane investigations department is funded by private donations.

In 2017, the PHS/SPCA conducted 386 investigations of cruelty and neglect.

