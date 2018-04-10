VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Four people suffered gunshot injuries outside an apartment complex in Vallejo late Monday night, a police lieutenant said.

Police received reports of 10 to 15 gunshots at the Marina Vista Apartments at 201 Maine St. around 11:20 p.m., Vallejo police Lt. Herman Robinson said.

There were no victims or suspects at the scene when police arrived and found a silver Chevrolet and Ford Focus parked next to each other and a dozen bullet shells in the parking lot, Robinson said.

Police impounded the Ford that had several bullet holes on the passenger side and blood smears on the outside, and it’s believed the Chevrolet was not involved in the shooting, Robinson said.

Two 27-year-old Vallejo men, a 23-year-old woman from Oakley and a 23-year-old woman from Oakland showed up at Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, Robinson said.

All four refused to cooperate with the shooting investigation and there have been no arrests in the case, Robinson said.

