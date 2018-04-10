Filed Under:Armed robbery, Fremont, Fremont Police

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police are looking for an armed man who stole a DJ’s laptop at a party held at a Fremont house rented out via Airbnb on Sunday.

The DJ was playing at a home in the 37100 block of Towers Way. An 18-year-old man then snatched a Macbook computer from the DJ’s equipment and fled the home, police said.

The DJ ran out of the house and chased the suspect, who allegedly took out a handgun and pointed it at him to escape.

The suspect then got into the passenger seat of a dark gray Honda. The driver was also described as an 18-year-old man and he was wearing a dark colored zip-up jacket.

