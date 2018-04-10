SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Southern California family, on a Spring break road-trip from Portland to San Jose, have not been heard from since last week, concerned relatives said Tuesday.

San Jose Police Department Officer Gina Tepoorten said Sandeep Thottapilly and his family never arrived as planned at a relative house on Friday.

In an email to KPIX 5, Tepoorten said her agency got a call from family member wanting to make a missing person’s report. The Thottapilly family was traveling from Portland to their home in Santa Clarita. They were expected to arrive at a family member’s home in San Jose on Friday.

“The family never made it to their destination and have not been heard or seen from since Thursday,” the email said.

According to a missing poster posted on social media by the family, the last contact with Sandeep Thottapilly was in the Klamath-Redwood National Park area.

Sandeep was traveling with his wife — Soumya — and children 12-year-old Siddhant and 9-year-old Saachi.

Family members said the Thottapillys were traveling in a maroon 2016 Honda Pilot with California license plate number of 7MMX138.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Warren said were working to obtain search warrants for cell phone carriers to see where the family members’ phones last pinged.

If you have information about the missing family you are asked to call 813-616-3091 or Detective Michelle Zanato with the San Jose Police Departments’ Missing Person’s Unit at (408)277-4786.