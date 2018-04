LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have shot and killed a man inside a South Los Angeles shopping mall.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene but other details haven’t been released, including whether he was armed.

No police officers were injured.

