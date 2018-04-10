OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – New allegations have surfaced against an Oakland councilwoman, who’s already cost the city millions.

A former staffer is now accusing Oakland Councilwoman Desley Brooks of abuse.

Brooks made headlines after she was accused of shoving former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown, a case that forced the city to pay up.

Now, her former aide is taking legal action, filing a claim against her and the city that alleges she verbally and physically abused him.

Brooks spoke publicly on Tuesday about funding for job training centers and programs, as well as accountability.

“We have to hold all people accountable in this community, not just some…” Brooks said in a speech on Tuesday.

But her former aide, 33-year-old Sidney Wilson, claims Brooks routinely yelled at him and cursed at him. And said he was a controlled and abused servant, a go-fetch boy.

Wilson claims he “…was forced by Councilmember Brooks to create and manage a Farmers’ Market illegally.”

Wilson also said he was forced to work six days a week and dealt with “vicious verbal abuse and toxic work conditions to no relief.”

In the claim, Wilson said Brooks told him: “I’m so sick of this s***. If you tell anyone what goes on in this office, you will regret it. Anyone!”

Wilson resigned in October 2017.

KPIX 5 caught up with Brooks as she was leaving her news conference Tuesday and asked her about the claims by her former aide that she is a “toxic” boss.

“Obviously we can’t overlook the fact there has been another claim filed — about a former aid – can you comment on that?” KPIX 5 asked Brooks.

“No,” Brooks said.

“Can you comment about this 24-page claim about toxic environment?” KPIX 5 asked.

“No,” said Brooks.

“How about this coming on the heels of another claim where the city had to pay millions of dollars. Do you have any comment?” KPIX 5 asked.

Brooks wrote in an email, “It’s unfortunate that someone I tried to help and mentor is now trying to manipulate the city in this way.”

This latest claim follows a civil verdict in December in which the jury decided the city must pay $3.75 million to former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown, who said Brooks shoved her inside a restaurant in 2015.

Brooks was ordered to pay $550,000 in punitive damages.

This new claim seeks $1 million in damages from the city of Oakland and $3 million from Brooks.

KPIX 5 also happened to spot the former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown in downtown Oakland on Tuesday and asked her about this latest claim.

“I’m not going to be speaking about my case or anything related to it,” said Brown.

She said she was aware that another case was filed.

“I read the newspapers,” Brown said. “I don’t have an opinion right now.”