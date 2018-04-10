PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested, including one after a 120 mph chase through Arizona, in connection with a Pleasant Hill homicide on Saturday, police said.

Pleasant Hill police contacted the Arizona Department of Public Safety and asked them to be on the lookout for Luther Lee, who they believed was an accessory in the homicide of Oshry Elor, 23, who was found fatally shot at his home on Norse Drive around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police determined that Lee was driving east through Arizona on Interstate Highway 40, and Arizona state troopers conducted a traffic stop.

Lee and two others exited the vehicle and Lee was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pleasant Hill. Keith Jones, another person who was still inside the vehicle, then allegedly fled in the car, police said.

Arizona state troopers pursued Jones for about 90 miles at speeds reaching up to 120 mph. They finally apprehended him with a spike strip after he crossed the New Mexico state border, police said.

Police arrested Jones and said they later determined that he killed Elor, who had been shot multiple times. Police said the shooting and robbery happened after a planned marijuana deal.

Jones, 29, is being held at McKinley County Adult Detention Center in New Mexico on suspicion of murder. Lee, 24, is being held at the Navajo County Detention Center in Arizona on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and murder.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Pleasant Hill police at (925) 288-4600.

