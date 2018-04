OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Residents in East Oakland were advised by police to stay indoors while officers searched nearby yards for a suspect Tuesday night.

Oakland police said on Twitter around 9:45 p.m. that residents in the area of 46th and Bancroft avenues should be on the lookout as officers searched for a person who fled following a vehicle pursuit.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious persons in the area.

Police activity in the area of 46th Ave and Bancroft Ave for a suspect that fled into nearby yards after a vehicle pursuit Area residents, stay in your homes and report any suspicious persons pic.twitter.com/ol2s55BK7O — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 11, 2018

‘