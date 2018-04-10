SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 52-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he called and threatened to kill staff of Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Lafaye, a resident of Manteca, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of making criminal threats and threatening a public official, as well as a misdemeanor charge of making a phone call with the intent to annoy or threaten, prosecutors said.

Lafaye had called Speier’s office in December and spoke with staff members who tried to assist him. Then on March 19, he allegedly left 12 “bizarre” voicemails at the office threatening to kill and harm the staff members, prosecutors said.

According to the district attorney’s office, Lafaye said he had no problem with the congresswoman herself and said he had prayed for her when he was in school.

Lafaye has a lengthy history of making criminal threats and this would be a second strike under the state’s “three strikes” law if he is convicted.

He will return to court on April 20 for a preliminary hearing and remains in custody on $150,000 bail.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.