LEGGETT (CBS SF) — Teams searching the murky, swollen waters of the Eel River in rural Mendocino County may have located parts of a missing Southern California family’s SUV, authorities said Wednesday.

Sandeep Thottapilly, his wife and children have not been heard from since late last week when they were in Klamath-Redwood National Park area in Northern California. They had been on a Spring Break road trip, traveling home on Highway 101 from Portland to Santa Clarita.

But they didn’t arrive for a scheduled stopover at a relative’s house in San Jose on Friday. By Sunday, relatives had reported the family missing to San Jose police and an alert was sent out.

Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol Officer William Wunderlich said there had been a report of an SUV crashing into the Eel River at the height of last week’s storm.

“The vehicle was completely submerged in the river due to the heavy rain,” he said. “We are working on finding the vehicle but we are not able to locate it.”

An intense search of the river was launched by at least half a dozen law enforcement entities including at least one CHP helicopter.

On Wednesday, Wunderlich said search crews had found what they believe to be parts of the SUV along the river bank. They believe the vehicle may have been ripped apart as it bounced off trees in the river.

Rain was again falling in the area on Wednesday, slowing the progress of the search. Wunderlich said no sign of Sandeep or his wife, Soumya, or the children — 12-year-old Siddhant and 9-year-old Saachi — have been found.

Family members said the Thottapillys were traveling in a maroon 2016 Honda Pilot with California license plate number of 7MMX138.

In Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Warren said investigators were working to obtain search warrants for cellphone carriers to see where the family members’ phones last pinged.

If you have information about the missing family you are asked to call 813-616-3091 or Detective Michelle Zanato with the San Jose Police Departments’ Missing Person’s Unit at 408-277-4786.