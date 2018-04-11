SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former NFL All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith allegedly showed up intoxicated when he arrived at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department last week to have a court-ordered alcohol detection device attached to his body, authorities said Wednesday.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, Smith appeared in a San Francisco courtroom Wednesday before a judge who will determine if the former San Francisco 49er and Oakland Raider star can be released again on bail.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment and vandalism charges in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident in which a woman was injured at a Nob Hill apartment on March 3.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Ross Moody ordered Smith to be placed with an ankle monitor and a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor, or SCRAM, which detects alcohol consumption through sweat, since Smith had been prohibited from drinking alcohol.

The ankle monitor and SCRAM were ordered because Smith allegedly violated a previous protective order, which prohibited him from contacting the victim in the domestic violence case.

However, prosecutor Courtney Burris said that when Smith showed up to the sheriff’s department on Friday to be placed with the SCRAM, his blood-alcohol content was found to be at .40.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. March 3rd to the 600 block of Bush Street for a report of domestic violence allegedly involving Smith. By the time officers arrived, Smith had left the scene.

The victim in that incident suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Smith turned himself in three days later after police obtained an arrest warrant for him.

On March 23rd, Smith once again turned himself in after investigators learned that he violated the protective order.

Smith was with the Oakland Raiders but was released just days after the March 3rd domestic violence case.

Prior to that, Smith played for the San Francisco 49ers starting in 2011 but was released by the team in August 2015 following an arrest for a DUI hit-and-run in Santa Clara.

Smith signed with the Raiders the next month, but was suspended for a year in November 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policies.