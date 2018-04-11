Filed Under:Ravine, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department, Sierra Road

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A man survived with only minor injuries after he drove off a San Jose road and down a 2,000-foot ravine on Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department received a call around 5:30 p.m. reporting that a car went off the side of Sierra Road, which is located not far from Alum Rock Park and Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve.

San Jose fire officials said that the car went down a ravine for 2,000 feet on its wheels and that the driver, who was the sole occupant, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department was able to get a utility vehicle down there and pull out the driver.

The car remained in the ravine Wednesday night with bright X marks on it to indicate to others that the car is clear and that nobody is inside it.

Fire officials didn’t say whether the car would be removed, but there is a chance it will remain in the ravine long-term.

