NOVATO (CBS SF) – Police in Novato are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in a break-in at a local jewelry store earlier this week.

Novato Police released a sketch of the person of interest and asked for assistance identifying the person who forced his way into Vilma’s Jewelry in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue on April 9, 2018 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The person of interest is described as an adult Hispanic male, between 5’6 and 5’8 tall weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair with a mustache, light brown eyes, with a clear light skinned complexion.

The person of interest was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and carrying hand-made knit caps for sale. Anyone with information is asked to contact Novato Police at 415-897-4361, e-mail crimetips@novato.org or text “Tip Novato” to 888777. Parties should reference case #NP18-1694 or ask for Officer Eastham.