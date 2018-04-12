SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the Boy Scouts begin to recruit girls, the Girl Scouts of Northern California are stressing the specific, researched-based way that the Girl Scouts go about building confidence and leadership identity in girls.

In a public letter on Wednesday, Marina Park, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern California, set out to dispel confusion that has arisen since the Boy Scouts began their efforts to recruit girls.

Park says in the letter that community members have reported instances where the Boy Scouts have allegedly “convinced schools that they no longer need to provide meeting space or recruitment nights for Girl Scouts.”

The Girl Scout program, Park writes, is based on years of research about girls’ development,

She said the program is designed to “inoculate girls against the constant drum of media that tells them they must be perfect and sexually desirable” as well as close the confidence gap, develop leadership skills, and to help girls learn how to stand up to peer pressure and bullies.