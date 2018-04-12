OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A girl who died following a hit-and-run collision in East Oakland on Tuesday night has been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as 9-year-old Zayda Monge of Oakland.

The collision, in which a 25-year-old woman and two girls, ages 8 and 10, also were injured, occurred at the intersection of 35th and Paxton avenues shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakland police said a Toyota Corolla the 25-year-old woman was driving with Monge and the other two girls as passengers was making a U-turn onto southbound 35th Avenue when an Infiniti SUV that was also going south collided with it.

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to hit nearby parked cars, according to police.

The driver and other occupants of the SUV got out of the vehicle, fled on foot and are still at large, police said.

Monge died on Wednesday but the 25-year-old woman and the two other girls are in stable condition, authorities said.

It appears that speed may have been a contributing factor in the collision but investigators do not yet know if alcohol was a factor since the suspect driver remains at large, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to arrests of the suspects.

A YouCaring.com page has been set up to raise funds to help support the grieving family. As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised $1,200 out of a goal of $10,000.

Anyone with information may call the department’s traffic unit at (510) 777-8648 or Crime Stoppers’ tip line at (510) 777-8572.

