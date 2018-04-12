OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person died Thursday night on westbound Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The events leading up to the death were first reported at about 9:10 p.m. on Highway 580 just east of Coolidge Avenue.
A Sig-alert was issued at 9:27 p.m. The alert was lifted and all lanes reopened shortly after 11 p.m.
