BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested in a suspected arson fire that charred the front of a Berkeley church Thursday morning, authorities said.

Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said police and firefighters were dispatched to a reported arson at the Templo Gethsemani Church located at 1927 Sixth St. at 8:33 a.m.

The agencies had gotten calls of a pile of debris burning in the front of the church. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but helicopter video so the flames had charred the entry way.

Frankel emailed KPIX 5 that officers were able to get a description of the suspect from witnesses. A short time later, Frankel wrote, the suspect was detained and arrested in the 1600 block of 4th Street.

There was no immediate estimate on the amount of damage done to the church.